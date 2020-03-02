Members of banned Manipur-based organisation arrested in Delhi

By | Published: 11:59 am

New Delhi: Two alleged terrorists of a banned Manipur-based organisation were arrested from Burari area, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Laishram Mangoljao Singh and Hijbur Rahman, both residents of Manipur, they said.

On Sunday, the wanted terrorists were apprehended from Nirankari Sarovar Bus Stand, Burari.

Non-Bailable Warrants were issued against them by the courts concerned, police said.

Singh was the chairman of the terrorist outfit, Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), KCP-PWG, and Rahman used to raise funds for the organisation, a senior police officer said.

They both were operating their organisation from other states and were staying in Delhi to collect funds for their organisation, they said.