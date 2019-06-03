Members of interstate gang held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Two members of an interstate gang were arrested by the Trimulgherry police here on Monday. They were involved in a property offence reported last month in Saraswathinagar of Trimulgherry.

The two were identified as Shaik Babu (24) and Abid Mulla (19) of West Bengal. They allegedly broke into the house of Bansi Karnakar at Vasundhara Apartment in Saraswathinagar on May 26 and overpowered him. After tying his hands, they stole property including jewellery and mobile phones.

According to DCP Task Force, P Radhakishan Rao, police identified the two through footage from CCTV cameras in the area and nabbed them.