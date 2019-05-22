Members of teachers union detained in Mancherial

By | Published: 9:01 pm

Mancherial: As many as 60 members belonging to Democratic Teachers Federation (DTF), a teachers union, were taken into custody when they were on their way to visit Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, at Rasulpalli village in Jaipur mandal on Wednesday.

Jaipur police said the teachers were arrested as part of preventive detention and were released later. The cops stated that the members were held following information that they were going to create some problems at the worksite of the ambitious project. Fearing some disturbance, they were detained, added police officials. Teachers had a state-level meeting in Mancherial on May 20 and 21 and were on a tour to the major irrigation as part of the gathering. They wanted to find out the progress of the works. They condemned the cops for taking them into custody. They faulted the government for not allowing them to visit the project.

