Members to ECs of seven varsities in Telangana nominated

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: The State government on Friday nominated members to the Executive Council (EC) in seven universities, including Osmania University, Palamuru University, Telangana University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad, Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, Satavahana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda. The orders to this effect were issued by the State government here on Friday.

The nominated members to the EC of OU include Prof V Appa Rao of University College of Commerce and Business Management, OU; Prof M Kumar, principal, University College of Engineering, OU; Dr Bala Bhaskar, principal, Government Degree College, Narayanaguda, Hyderabad; Prof Syeda Talath Sulthana, Department of Arabic, OU; M Praveena, Department of English, Tara Government Degree College (A), Sangareddy; K Ratnakar Reddy of Hetero drugs; SV Prakash, Correspondent, Sri Mithra & Vennela Colleges, Rajanna Siricilla; Perka Shyam, OU; and advocate MA Mukheed.

Likewise, TCS vice-president V Rajanna, TASK CEO Srikant Sinha, HITAM chairman Arutla Prashanth, Masood Hussian of Tata Advanced System Limited, Prof S Tara Kalyani of JNTU-H, Dr R Markandeeya, principal, JNTU-H College of Engineering, Manthani, Dr CD Naidu, principal, VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology, associate professor Dr Thatiparthi Vijaya Laxmi and Dr G Vishnu Murthy of Anurag Group of Institutions, Ghatkesar were added to the EC of JNTU-Hyd.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .