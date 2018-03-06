Memorable moments of Oscars 2018

By | Ayesha Siddiqui | Published: 11:10 pm 11:17 pm

Every celebrity gathering brings out various moments that are etched in our memories. Many celebrities have been trolled and applauded for their anomalous reactions. Recently, at the 90th Oscars, some celebrities were noted for their weird behaviours.

The one to top this list is Jennifer Garner. Her red carpet appearance has definitely landed her in the best dressed list of the event. However, it is not her stunning cobalt blue dress that caught our attention. She was captured as an audience, cheerfully clapping for something, but then suddenly her expression changed to a bewildered or terrified one.

This lead to memes on her reaction, all over the internet. One of the fans questioned, “What realisation did Jennifer Garner just come to?” -@bobbyfinger. You can watch the video at

Jennifer Lawrence is known for her comical antics. However, this year, she was not nominated for the Oscars. This did not restrict her from doing what she does J-Lawish way.

The second best moment to remember from the event is when Lawrence pulled up her evening gown, threw her toned leg over the chair in order to take a shortcut to meet Meryl Streep, all this with a wine glass in her hand.

One of the fans posted on social media,

“Jennifer Lawrence was once again the most relatable person at the Oscars.”Be that as it may, J Law was not the only one to go out of her way to greet Meryl Streep.

Tiffany Haddish was noted for jumping over the rope at the red carpet to have a word with the Hollywood matriarch. She was also distinguished with her greeting to the Best Actress winner of the year, Frances McDormand at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Both pulled out their tongues to greet each other.

Tiffany Haddish