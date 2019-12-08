Memorial for the martyrs of Telangana

By | Published: 12:26 am 8:10 pm

The Telangana Government has planned to build a world-class memorial in the city for the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the formation of the Telangana State during Mali Dasha Udyamam movement.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao looks forward to creating a memorial that will last for generations and also mark its existence in the world. To match to these expectations and for longevity of over 1,000 years, this memorial is made out of pure stainless steel. Moreover, the building is going to be in the shape of a lamp with fire (diya).

“Martyrs’ memorial is a construction which has a very unique design concept. The building in the shape of a lamp itself is a memorial. The building will have a museum, library, audios and videos related to Telangana. Movies and documentaries on the history of Telangana will also be presented at the memorial. The building will also have a convention hall for a capacity of 800 pax for public where people can discuss anything about the martyrs instead of gathering at some lawn, etc. It will also have an eatery on the top floor for simple tea and snacks for the visitors,” shares Ramana Reddy, designer and supervisor of the memorial.

“There are many vibrations if we just place our hands into a small steel pot. Since the whole building is going to be stainless steel, there’ll be too many vibrations which have to be technically resolved. We have a good team of architects to work with us,” Ramana adds.

The flame in the lamp-shaped memorial will itself be around 80 feet tall and made out of stainless steel, coloured in orange. The building will probably be called Amara Veerula Smruthi Vanam.

“There’ll also be a musical fountain in front of the building, which will also have a ‘stupam’ for anyone to express tribute. There will be murals and sculptors around that as well,” Ramana says.

“It is not to recognise individuals but to recognise the movement for Telangana as a whole. It is for peace and honour of the ones involved in the movement,” he adds.

The aim of building this is to spread knowledge about the history of Telangana to the present and future generations. “We want to share the spirit of the State and to keep it alive and spread it to the coming generations,” Ramana concludes.

