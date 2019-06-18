Men go under the knife a lot

By | Published: 4:28 pm

A recent study claims that more men go through plastic surgery to boost their confidence and improve physical appearance, in comparison to women.More than 1.3 million cosmetic procedures were performed on men last year alone, representing a 29 per cent increase since 2000, reported a recent study of American Society of Plastic Surgeons.Plastic surgery for men consists of surgical and non-surgical body contouring and facial procedures that are typically performed in a single surgery.

“Obviously, men don’t go through the same physical changes that women experience during pregnancy and post-pregnancy, but their lifestyle does change, which can impact their appearance. Diet and exercise patterns fluctuate, and they don’t sleep as much. Men notice their body changes due to ageing and parenting, and it starts to look completely different in their 30s and 40s. That is the point of a Daddy-Do-Over,” said, one of the researchers, Alan Matarasso.More than 2,00,000 surgical procedures performed on men in 2018, rhinoplasty was the most popular with more than 52,000 procedures.

Breast reduction (gynecomastia) ranked number four with more than 24,000 procedures, up 22 per cent since 2000, and hair transplantation ranked fifth, up 17 per cent since 2017.Dr Matarasso said he finds more men are seeking plastic surgery to help them professionally as well as they feel more confident about advancing in their careers and competing in the workplace after surgery.Nearly half a million Botox procedures were performed on men last year, and more than 100,000 men had filler injections to reduce the signs of ageing. Dr Matarasso says male patients today embrace non-surgical and minimally-invasive procedures to the same degree as female patients.