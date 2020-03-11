Men hired by ad agency to fell trees jailed in Siddipet

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Siddipet: An ad agency, which felt that trees planted under Telanganaku Haritha Haram at Siddipet new bus station that were covering a hoarding installed by them at the busy centre, hired four workers to fell 11 trees to ensure the hoarding was visible to the people.

The supervisor, who was overseeing the installation of hoardings of the ad agency, paid Rs 5,000 to cut or prune the 11 trees. Since the Siddipet Municipality is taking stern action against the people those who were damaging them, they have decided to carry out the work during the midnight.

After noticing the damaged trees on March 4, Siddipet Municipality’s Horticulture Officer, Samala Iliaha filed a complaint with the Police. As they failed to get any evidence, the Police went through CCTV footage and found some four persons felling the trees in the early hours of March 4 from 2 am to 5 am when there was almost no movement of public. It took about a week to identify the four culprits and trace them.

During the Police inquiry, the accused have confessed the supervisor of the Ad Agency had paid Rs 5,000 to fell these trees as they were covering the most part of the ad. They have completed the job within three hours and left to their home.

The accused were identified as Korri Jayabaharat Reddy, supervisor at Lead Space Ad Agency and native of Kukatpally, Bukya Ravindar, Kumsothu Shekar and Bukya Sandeep. The latter three were labourers were from Narmeta Mandal of Janagon district. They were produced before a Siddipet court on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Police were also trying to trace the contractor, who hired these three workers. Samala Ilaiah has further said that they will collect Rs 10,000 fine for damaging each of 11 trees from Lead Space Ad Agency.

