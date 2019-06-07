Men in blue rule the pitch

By | Rishika Bajjuri | Published: 10:14 pm

With the ICC Cricket World Cup at its peak, fans everywhere are glued to their televisions rooting for their favourite team. And as India opened its account in the World Cup with a good 230 runs winning by six wickets, fans were quick to bring victory celebrations to Twitter in the form of memes. From praises to satirical responses to the opposing team, Indian Twitterati unleashed their originality once and for all.

Fans even got as creative as painting the captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli like a king sitting on his throne with a bat in one hand and a cricket ball in another. Stars of the match Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal and their incredible performance on the field became great fodder for the meme fest. Users let out jokes and memes based on the Bumrah’s stellar performance in defeating the South African cricketer, Quinton de Kock, both of whom once played on the same team during the Indian Premier League.