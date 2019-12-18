Men take pledge for ‘Safe Telangana’

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: Men giving their word to ensure a safe society for women and reflect upon their attitudes is not something that we get to see daily, even in these times of recurrent brutal crimes against women. But then, the ‘Men for Safe Telangana’ campaign launched by Sunitha Krishnan’s Prajwala is making that happen.

Prajwala, which has for long been working on issues of sex-trafficking and sex crimes, initiated the campaign to bring together men to end violence against women. The nine-day campaign is already witnessing an overwhelming response from men across the State though the beginnings were slightly dull.

“We started the campaign on December 10 in Shamshabad with about 500 boys and men taking part. Subsequently, it took place in different corners of the city including Trimulgherry, Saroornagar and LB Nagar. The campaign, which solely includes men, is initiated in the wake of the continuing brutal rapes and murders of women,” says Ahmad Ali, one of the campaign coordinators.

The aim behind initiating ‘Men for Safe Telangana’ is to mobilise ‘real’ men to stand up for women’s safety and send a word to society that ‘all men are not the same’. The team is leading hundreds of men to reflect upon their attitudes and take the responsibility of building a safe society for women.

Talking about the tremendous feedback from men, especially youngsters, for the campaign, Sunitha Krishnan tweeted: “More young men join us in the day & in the night. Absolutely hopeful sign as this campaign is not for seeking justice but for transforming one’s own attitude & perception which I think is a tough task.” (sic)

The campaign kicks off with a team shedding light on how men are directly or indirectly contributing to the violence against women and subsequently, the participants take a pledge to respect women under any circumstance and not cause any harm to them. The campaign will conclude on Wednesday with men from across the State assembling at Tank Bund.

