Men, women queue up for liquor in erstwhile Karimnagar

Peddapalli: Besides men, women were also seen standing in queues at liquor shops for when the outlets opened after a long gap on Wednesday in erstwhile Karimnagar district.

Both men and women displayed the liquor they just bought from the shop after waiting in the queue patiently, maintaining physical distancing without creating any ruckus in Karimnagar, Jagitial and Peddapalli districts.

Many were seen placing their slippers in the circles drawn in front of the shops indicating their place in the queue. This practice is followed by farmers when they go to shops to buy fertilisers and seeds.

With the State government deciding to open liquor shops from Wednesday, people began forming queues in front of the liquor shops since early morning. What was heartening was that they followed all the lockdown norms including maintaining physical distancing and wearing masks.`

Excise officials had also taken all the measures to ensure physical distancing in front of liquor shops by drawing circles and setting up barricades to regulate the crowd much in advance.

