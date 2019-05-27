Menstrual Hygiene Day observed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:12 pm

The one-day seminar, Menstrual Festival, with the theme ‘Celebrate The Blood’, was hosted on the eve of Menstrual Hygiene Day (May 28), by Good Universe — a society of social workers, professionals, healthcare specialists and young like-minded people — on May 26 at Sarath City Capital Mall, Kondapur.

The festival was to celebrate periods and bring in a change in the society’s mindset towards it. As part of it, a seminar to engage different stakeholders involved in menstrual hygiene, in a conversation on menstruation, women’s reproductive health and hygiene, was organised.

The seminar initiated a dialogue on menstruation and women’s reproductive health with the objective of shattering the myths associated with menstruation. It emphasised on the fact that it is more of a natural biological phenomenon.

It brought together change makers, opinion leaders, social enterprises, corporate leaders, government stakeholders and artists working in the field of menstrual health and hygiene management from all over the country on one platform, to engage them in a conversation aimed to impact and bring about change in the society’s perception of menstruation.

The deliberations were on varied topics like ‘Past, Present and Future of Menstruation’, ‘Sanitary Solutions and Menstrual Waste Management’, ‘Sustainable Menstrual Practices’, ‘Food and Women’s Health’, etc. Later, an art showcase with the theme of menstruation and women’s health was hosted with live art, music, art exhibition and photography.

The festival was attended by Sudhakar Rao, director of ICFAI; Dr Prabha Agrawal, gynaecologist; Kamalakanta Nayak, founder of Good Universe; Dr Anusha Pilli and Triparna Banerjee, co-founders of Menstrual Festival; Arun Kumar, CEO, Elemantra Enterprises Pvt Ltd; Sapna Karthik, vice-chairperson of HYLC; Mahalakshmi B, Hyderabad Ambassador Eco Femme; Dr Mamatha; executive director of Tharuni; and Anju Arora, co-founder of The Period Hub; among others.