Menstrual hygiene is no hush hush talk

By | Published: 12:52 pm

Hyderabad: Three women have chosen different entrepreneurial journeys. But they are united by their efforts about spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene, choices available and the best ways to dispose the soiled napkins.

One of the entrepreneurs, Rathlavath Maheshwari, started a unit near Dundigal to make organic napkins to make them accessible in rural areas.

There is Gannavarapu, who started a Facebook page Be Happy! Period. to dispel myths surrounding menstruation. She now plans to set up a biodegradable napkin unit.

Then, there is Vishwaja Reddy, hailing from Karimnagar, who started a company HiCode that makes incinerators and also has napkin vending machines. In its latest version, she managed to get a barcode scanning system in it.

While they had faced some awkward moments with their family, friends and peers owing to misinformation on menstruation, they used that experience to come with up ideas that will help many.

Maheshwari’s unit has a capacity to make about 60 lakh pieces a month. The unit has seen an investment of about Rs 3.5 crore or so. She was first inspired by a small unit that made napkins. However, the unit could not reap benefits due to lack of scale, she recollects. She imports organic raw material from Canada and makes sanitary napkins under the brand Gofive.

“We need marketing assistance from the Government. The local makers should be given preference,” she says adding that the company is now supplying napkins to some schools and colleges.

“Less than 20 per cent women use hygienic methods (sanitary napkins, tampons) during periods. This percentage drops further in rural areas,” says Maheshwari.

Sravya’s research and subsequently a page on FB was a result of wanting to give right information to her sibling about periods, hygiene practices and about good touch and bad touch.

“This led me to think about girls in schools, colleges and orphanages. But I was shocked to learn about chemicals that used in some of the processes to manufacture pads. Most were made of plastic and they ended up as landfills,” says Sravya.

“Reusable sanitary pads are harsh on skin for many. Finding the right fit of menstrual cup too is a challenge for many. Biodegradable sanitary pads are an answer but they are priced high,” she says.

She now got trained in making biodegradable sanitary pads. To test market them, she installed a napkin vending machine in Hyderabad Numaish. She also had a stall that explained about biodegradable pads and their benefits.

“One woman asked why I wanted to talk about periods in public,” tells Sravya about the mindset people have when discussing napkins. “Menstruation is not a shy talk anymore. I want this to be discussed by a girl with her father and brother,” she says about her information campaign which reached about 10,000 people.

Vishwaja Reddy too has started a napkin vending machine and also has incinerators for their right disposal. “My problem made me to initiate something that led to my innovation,” she says.

“Being a mechanical engineer, I could arrange the incinerator components manually with cardboard and later tied up with a fabrication company,” says Vishwaja, who won the ‘Best innovator’ award from Karimnagar under the Intinta Innovation programme of the State Government.

There are manual as well as automatic vending machines. There is also one that has a RFID scanner. It is coded into ID cards so students and employees can use it by scanning the code to get a napkin pad out of the machine.

The company also has an incinerator. Set at a low temperature, it gives out low smoke. It has an automatic cutoff for power saving and can burn 100 to 200 pads per day. “It took one year to make that machine,” she says.

“I don’t have funds to make machines by myself. We go to schools and colleges to convince them to buy the machines. That is taking more time,” she says.

