Mental disorders high in South India

By | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: Mental disorders of various kinds are adversely affecting a large population of Indians, especially in South Indian States, including Telangana, a study titled ‘burden of mental disorders across the States of India: Global Burden of Disease Study 1990-2017’, published in The Lancet journal on December 20 said.

One in every seven Indians were affected by mental disorders of varying severity in 2017, the mental disorders study conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) said. Back in 2017, there were 19.73 crore people with mental disorders, which comprises of 14.3 per cent of the total population of the country, the study said. Out of this, 4.57 crore people had depression while 4.49 crore had anxiety disorders. The proportional contribution of mental disorders to the total disease burden in India has almost doubled from 1990 to 2017.

Depression and Anxiety high in Telangana

Depression and anxiety is pretty high in Telangana along with other South Indian States and even Odisha. The prevalence of depressive disorders varied 1.9 times among the States, with the highest prevalence observed in TN , Kerala, Goa, TS, AP and Odisha while prevalence and anxiety disorders varied 1.4 times across the States, with the highest prevalence observed again the South Indian States.

The prevalence of depression among 1,00,000 population in all the Southern States is more than 3,750 persons, which is the highest in the country. Similarly, prevalence of anxiety disorders in TS and other South Indian States is up to 3,600 persons. Only Kerala is the lone Indian State that has more than 3,600 persons for 1,00,000 population with anxiety disorders.

Why depression and anxiety high in South India?

‘The higher prevalence of depressive and anxiety disorders in southern States could be related to the higher levels of modernisation and urbanisation in these States and to many other factors that are not yet well understood,’ the study made it clear. The study found positive relationship between depression and suicide death rates at the State level, with suicide death rates also being higher in the southern States than in the northern ones.

What other mental health disorders

Other notable mental health disorders in South Indian States were schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, idiopathic developmental intellectual disability (IDID), conduct disorder, autism spectrum disorders, eating disorders and attention deficit hyperactivity disorders (ADHD).

North-South Divide

Interestingly, mental health issues that manifest among adults were generally higher in the more developed Southern Indian States than in less developed Northern Indian States. Prevalence of mental disorders with onset of predominantly in childhood and adolescence was generally higher in the less developed Northern States than in developed Southern States.

Lessons from the study

There is poor coverage of mental health services, lack of awareness, and the stigma attached to mental disorders in the Country. There is a need to invest heavily in mental health services to facilitate prevention where possible and to provide affordable treatment, care, and rehabilitation, as well as to attempt integration of mental and physical health services.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter