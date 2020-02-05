Mentally unstable girl sexually assaulted by youth in UP

By | Published: 3:59 pm 4:02 pm

Fatehpur: A youth allegedly tried to rape a mentally unstable teenage girl in a village in Aung area here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday when the girl, about 14-years-old, was alone in her house and the youth who had come to attend a marriage in the village allegedly tried to rape her, police said.

When the girl started shouting, villagers nabbed the accused and beat him but he managed to flee.

An FIR was lodged in this connection on Tuesday night and the police is probing the matter.

The girl has been sent for medical examination and the report is awaited, the police said.