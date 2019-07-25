Mentally unstable man escapes from rehab centre in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:24 am

Hyderabad: A mentally unstable man went missing from a rehabilitation centre for the mentally challenged at Nacharam here late on Wednesday.

The man, Neeraj Jain (23) jumped the boundary wall of the centre and escaped, but did not return till late night. Unable to find him after searching in several places, the centre approached the police. Based on a complaint from P Madhusudan Reddy of the centre late on Wednesday, the Nacharam police booked a missing case. The investigators are examining CCTV footage.

