Mentally unstable man kills wife, self in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:12 am

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, an allegedly mentally unstable man murdered his wife before killing himself by hanging in his house at Chippalapally village in Kandukur mandal of Ranga Reddy district in the wee hours of Monday.

The couple identified as K Jangaiah (50), a farmer and K Krishnaveni had four daughters, of which three were married and the youngest one Sailaja who was staying with her parents.

According to the police, Jangaiah, who was suffering from mental illness for over a decade, was also admitted and treated in the Institute of Mental Health at Erragadda for several months. He was recently discharged from the hospital and stayed with his family apart from taking care of the land.

“He used to pick up arguments with his wife and daughter by abusing and beat up his wife. For the last three or four days, he had continuous fights with his wife,” police said. On Sunday, when Sailaja went to her relative’s place for Shivaratri festival while Jangaiah, Krishnaveni and his mother Sathamma were in the house when the incident occurred.

Police said while Krishnaveni was fast asleep in her bedroom, Jangaiah attacked her by hitting on her head with an iron rod and slit her throat with a sharp weapon, killing her on the spot.

“After confirming that she was dead, he committed suicide by hanging himself with a nylon rope from the ceiling in their kitchen,” police said. On receiving information, the Kandukur police visited the spot and took up the investigation.

