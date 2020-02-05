Mentally-unstable woman kills husband in Suryapet

By | Published: 7:07 pm

Suryapet: A mentally-unstable woman killed her husband when she hit him on his head with a cement brick at Timmapuram village of Chivvemla mandal in the district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The victim, Kaki Venkat Reddy (52), a ration shop dealer, died on the spot.

According to Sub-Inspector of Chivvemla Ibrahim, Indira, the victim’s wife, was suffering from psychiatric disorder since 2016 and was under treatment. Venkat Reddy returned home late on Wednesday night and slept outside his house so as not to disturb his wife, who was sleeping inside. The couple’s two children are staying in Nalgonda to pursue their education.

Police said Indira may have hit her husband on the head when he was asleep. She could not say anything about the incident given her mental status. The neighbours found Venkat Reddy dead and informed the police.

The body of Venkat Reddy was shifted to general hospital at Suryapet for autopsy. A case has been filed and investigations are on, police said.

