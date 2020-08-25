MEPMA members meet Marri Rajashekhar

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Malkajgiri Parliamentary Constituency in-charge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy on Monday praised the contribution of resource persons from Mission for Elimination of Poverty on Municipal Areas (MEPMA) in enabling the urban poor in Telangana State to eliminate poverty.

The TRS party leader interacted with women MEPMA resource persons, who had visited his residence to thank him for resolving their outstanding issues. Praising the MEPMA resources persons, Rajashekhar Reddy said that they have made huge contributions in helping vulnerable urban population in a sustainable manner and improve their quality of life.

“I must congratulate you for contributing in a big way towards helping urban poor families so that they can improve their quality of life by providing them access to services from all Government institutions,” he said.

Some of the MEPMA resource persons from Medchal-Malkajgiri district who had met the TRS leader include Padma, Manga Devi, Lakshmi and others.

