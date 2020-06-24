Mercedes-Benz joins Nvidia to build self-driving platform for 2024 fleet

By | Published: 4:47 pm

San Francisco: Premium car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz and graphics giant Nvidia have joined hands to build an in-vehicle computing system for next-gen automated cars.

Starting in 2024, the software-defined computing architecture will be rolled out across the fleet of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, enabling them with upgradable automated driving functions.

The new software-defined architecture will be built on the Nvidia Drive platform and will be standard in Mercedes-Benz’s next-generation fleet, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This new platform will become an efficient, centralized and software-defined system in our future Mercedes-Benz vehicles. NVIDIA’s AI computing architecture will help us streamline our journey towards autonomous driving,” said Ola Kallenius, Head of Mercedes-Benz AG.

A primary feature will be the ability to automate driving of regular routes from address to address.

In addition, there will be numerous future safety and convenience apps where customers will be able to purchase and add capabilities, software applications and subscription services through over-the-air software updates during the life of the car.

“Together, we’re going to revolutionize the car ownership experience, making the vehicle software programmable and continuously upgradeable via over-the-air updates,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.