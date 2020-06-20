Mercedes-Benz launches new-gen GLS

By | Published: 7:35 pm

Hyderabad: Mercedes-Benz, India’s largest luxury car manufacturer, has launched the newest generation of the GLS – popularly referred to as the S-Class of SUVs.

The new Mercedes-Benz GLS is the largest and most luxurious SUV from the company and offers customers more space, comfort, tech, and luxury. It features the most cutting-edge technology offered by any SUV on Indian roads and combines luxury with the character of a true off-roader, a press release said.

The interiors combine the comfort of a Mercedes-Benz luxury saloon with progressive detailing of an SUV and have a considerably longer wheelbase over its predecessor offering more space, especially in the second seat row, which can furthermore be adjusted fore and aft.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, digitally launched the GLS at the company’s Centre of Excellence in Chakan, Pune, and said, “Combining luxury, comfort, and technology, the Mercedes-Benz

GLS is the finest luxury SUV available in the market today. As a full-size seven-seater SUV, it offers significantly more space and an added legroom for passengers, especially for those in the second row.”

The GLS is also equipped with the latest generation of the MBUX infotainment system and fully connected via our Mercedes me Connect Services, making it a tech-savvy SUV. The interior is a synthesis of modern, luxurious aesthetics, hallmark SUV practicality, the release added.

