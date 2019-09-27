Mercedes-Benz service clinic opens in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: Mercedes-Benz India and Mahavir Motors rolled out a Service Clinic at their Bowenpally Service Facility from September 24 to 27. The clinic brought Mercedes-Benz patrons an opportunity to interact with the technical experts from Mercedes-Benz India, and understand its various facets.

KK Shetty, CEO, Mahavir Motors said: “The Mercedes-Benz Service Clinic is an apt reflection of Mahavir Motors and Mercedes-Benz’s customer centric philosophy. We aim to provide unparalleled service to our customers to ensure a holistic ownership experience. With this initiative, we continue to create a benchmark in luxury car industry by reiterating our commitment towards customer service and satisfaction.”

The Service Clinic activity is also part of an outreach campaign for the brand to connect with their customers in the Tier II markets. Customers in Tier II markets for the first time now have the opportunity to interact one-to-one with technical experts of Mercedes-Benz India and understand different aspects of their cars – from functionality to maintenance, a press release said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter