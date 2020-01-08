Mercedes-Benz Silverstar hosts healthcare conclave in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:18 am

Hyderabad: Mercedes-Benz Silverstar hosted nationwide healthcare conclave ‘Business Mint awards’ in Hyderabad. Close to 40 top professionals from the health care industry from across the Country were felicitated on the occasion. The awards were presented by Special Chief Secretary, Energy, Government of Telangana, Ajay Mishra and Harvir Singh Nehwal, father of champion badminton player Saina Nehwal.

In a press release, the officials from Mercedes-Benz Silverstar said that ‘Business Mint awards’ recognise the top achievers. ‘Whether it is introduction of new products or challenges with existing ones, we partner our clients in their quest for answers from the external world,” press release said.

The recipients of ‘Business Mint awards’ include Nagender Kankipati, Global Care Hearing Aid Speech Therapy and ENT Clinic Best Audiology, Speech Therapy and ENT Clinic, S Mallik, Best Radiation Oncologist in Hyderabad and Anuradha (Prosthodontics), Outstanding Dentist of the Year.

In addition, Lorven Pharma and Surgicals Excellence in pharma distribution, B Vijaya Lakshmi, Excellence in Women Health Hygiene Education and Empowerment (Founder WHHEE Organization), Ch Praveen Kumar, Best Practitioner in Homeo Category, S Satyanarayana, Best Emerging Entrepreneur in pharma distribution category, Deccan College of Medical Sciences, Excellence in Health Care for Free Community Service for the needy, also received the awards.

