Mercedes Pink bag top honours

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: Mercedes Pink rallied past Truejet Blue 12-11 to take top honours of the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club (HPRC) International Battle of the Sexes Arena Polo Cup on Sunday.

Each of the two teams, Mercedes Pink and Truejet Blue, comprised two women players and one male player. The match, comprised of four chukkers, saw fast and furious action all through. The line-up included the president of HPRC, Chaitania Kumar and captains of the three International teams, Farah Awadalla (Egypt), Carolyn Stimmel (USA) and Monica Saxena (India).

The spectators enjoyed the pulsating action which also featured some of the finest and well-bred polo horses. The match carried all the ingredients to make for an excellent Republic Day celebration for the large crowd. Incidentally, polo is the only Olympic Sport (and equestrian) where men and women compete together with no gender distinction.

