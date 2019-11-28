Mercure Hyderabad KCP celebrates Thanksgiving with Nireekshana

By | Published: 7:31 pm

Mercure Hyderabad KCP, as a part of Thanksgiving Day celebrations, visited Nireekshana NGO and funded the medicines for HIV & AIDS patients and spent some quality time with Malika Wing team of Nireekshana Foundation, bonding over hi-tea and savouries.

Thanksgiving began as a day of showing gratitude and respect for the community and society. Each year, Mercure Hyderabad KCP supports a relevant cause and spreads the message of care. This programme was organised under “Acting Here Planet 21”, an AccorHotels sustainable development programme, which is dedicated towards the welfare of the local communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Soumitra Pahari, general manager, Mercure Hyderabad KCP, said, “We are very happy to celebrate Thanksgiving with Nireekshana NGO which is constantly working for the upliftment of the HIV-affected people and their families. We at Mercure Hyderabad KCP pride ourselves in supporting the communities we serve each and every day. We look forward to supporting more such initiatives in future.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter