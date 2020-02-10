Mercurial Hyderabadi weather in full play

By | Published: 1:10 am

Hyderabad: The mercurial Hyderabadi mausam was in full display with drastic changes in weather conditions in the city in the last two days. If the mercury climbed two notches above normal, giving a taste of the impending summer, on Saturday, the conditions changed rapidly and unexpectedly in a day with the day temperature dropping seven degrees below normal on Sunday.

And denizens who on Saturday were sweating and wondering what the summer ahead would be like, ended up shivering with cold conditions on Sunday and pulling back their sweaters and jackets! And most parts of the city late on Saturday evening also received spells of rains.

Throughout Sunday, the city remained under a blanket of thick clouds with the rays of the Sun making a futile bid to pierce through it. The average maximum temperature plummeted to 23.4 degree Celsius, which is seven degree Celsius below normal.

Temperatures drop

The weather data with Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, shows that in the last three days, the temperatures have dropped by nearly nine degree Celsius, i.e. from 32.6 degree Celsius on Friday to 23.4 degree Celsius on Sunday. “Temperature will be back to normal in three days in the city along with dry weather,” said an official.

The minimum temperatures too dropped below 20 degree Celsius in parts of the city like Kapra, Alwal, Patancheru and Uppal.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) attributed the drop in temperatures to interaction of moist easterly winds from Bay of Bengal and cold and dry westerly winds from North India. Under this influence, light to moderate rain is expected at isolated places in Greater Hyderabad for the next two days.

According to private weather forecast agency, Skymetweather, a cyclonic circulation is hovering over southern parts of Odisha and a trough is extending up to South Telangana. In the wake of these systems, many parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, may see light to moderate rain.

