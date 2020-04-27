Mercury breaches 40 degrees Celsius mark in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:25 pm 10:30 pm

Hyderabad: Temperatures are continuing to rise steadily across the State. The day temperature in the State capital went up from 39 degrees Celsius on Sunday to 40.7 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The sultry weather could continue, with the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) forecast saying that the maximum temperatures were expected to vary from 38 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius during the next two days. The minimum temperatures are likely to be between 26 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius.

According to the TSDPS, in the city, Madhapur recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.4 degrees Celsius, followed by Musheerabad (41.3), Qutbullahpur (41.1) and Seethapalamandi (40.9).

Meanwhile, districts such as Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, Narayanapet, Wanaparthy and Nirmal recorded temperatures beyond 42 degrees Celsius on Monday. Peddakothapalle mandal in Nagarkurnool recorded the highest temperature at 42.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Mahabubnagar Rural (42.5), Midjil mandal in Mahabubnagar (42.4) and Mortad mandal in Nizamabad (42.4).

On the other hand, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, has issued a warning that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds were very likely to occur at isolated places, including Mancherial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Jangaon, Warangal, Khammam, Yadadri Bhuvanagir and Nalgonda districts on Tuesday.

