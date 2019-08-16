Mercury goes up in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:08 am

Hyderabad: With rains taking a back seat, day and night temperatures in the city have started to take upwardly curve on the weather charts and throwing up hot and humid weather conditions.

Unusually for the month of August, the day temperatures in city have been hovering around 33 degree Celsius. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.4 degree Celsius on Friday, which is 3 degree Celsius above normal. Similarly, against a normal minimum temperature of 22 degree Celsius for this period of monsoon, city registered 24.3 degree Celsius on Thursday night.

“With the southwest monsoon being weak over the State, there have been no overcast skies and when the cloud cover is cleared, temperatures go up. The situation is likely to prevail for another three to four days,” said IMD officials.

The forecast of IMD shows that day temperature on Saturday could be in the range of 33 degree Celsius while Telangana State Development Planning Society is expecting mainly dry weather with possibility of light to moderate rain at isolated places for next three days with a maximum temperature of up to 33 degree Celsius.

