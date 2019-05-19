Mercury levels continue to remain above 43 deg C in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Hyderabad: Dampening the weekend spirit, temperature levels stayed above the 43 degree Celsius mark in most parts of the city on Sunday.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), temperature levels peaked at Bahadurpura with 43.8 degree Celsius, followed by Ameerpet (43.4), Madhapur (43.2) and BHEL (43.1).

Following the rising temperatures, most denizens preferred to stay indoors instead of the usual weekend activities of shopping, eating out and movies. Most of the city roads including the ever busy Tank Bund wore a deserted look and so was the case with the shopping arcades, malls and bazaars during noon.

The average temperature in the city recorded by India Meteorological Department at Begumpet was 42.7 degree Celsius and its forecast looked at temperatures remaining around 43 degree Celsius in the next few days.

The private weather forecast agency, Skymetweather said dry and hot weather conditions with mainly clear sky conditions prevailed in the State during the last 24 hours while dry and warm winds were blowing over the State.

