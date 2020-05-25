Mercury levels soar in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:54 pm 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: Weather conditions continued to remain harsh across the city with the maximum temperature staying above 42 degree Celsius for the last four days.

On Monday, the day temperature in the city was 42.4 degree Celsius, which is three degrees above normal. Days apart, even the nights are getting hotter with the minimum temperature on Sunday rising to 29.2 degree Celsius, which was also three degrees above normal.

The area wise temperatures recorded on Monday by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) showed that several parts witnessed mercury levels soaring beyond 43 degrees. Bollaram recorded 43.7 degree Celsius, followed by Qutbullapur (43.6 degree Celsius), Rajendranagar (43.4 degree Celsius) and Tolichowki (43.3 degree Celsius).

According to the TSDPS, the maximum temperature in GHMC limits on Sunday was recorded at 44 degree Celsius in BHEL while the lowest temperature recorded was 28.6 degree Celsius at Bandlaguda. Its forecast for the city said the maximum temperature was expected to be in the range of 41 degree Celsius to 43 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature could be between 29 degree Celsius and 31 degree Celsius.

Across the State, temperatures in districts such as Nirmal and Nizamabad touched 46 degree Celsius while parts of Adilabad, Kamareddy and Pedapalli reported 45 degree Celsius.

Meanwile, a weather warning from the Regional Meteorological Centre said heat wave conditions were very likely in a few pockets in districts including Jagtial, Mancherial, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Khammam and Nalgonda.

