Mercury soars back in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: The respite from blistering weather conditions was short lived in the city with the day temperatures surging back to above 43 degree Celsius on Friday.

The day temperature, which was about 41 degree Celsius on Tuesday shot back to 43 degree Celsius mark on Friday, leaving the city reel under scorching heat.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society, Uppal recorded highest temperature of 43.6 degree Celsius, followed by Saroornagar (43.4 degree Celsius) and Nampally (43.3 degree Celsius).

The average temperature in the city recorded by India Meteorological Department at Begumpet was 41.2 degree Celsius. Met officials forecast that rain or thundershowers would occur towards evening or night in the next two days while temperature may settle around 40 to 41 degree Celsius in the city.