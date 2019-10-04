Merger of Andhra Bank unfortunate: Harish Rao

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao expressed displeasure over merger of Andhra Bank with Union Bank of India, stating that both Andhra Bank and State Bank of Hyderabad were part of Telugu identity and had sentimental value. He said people of both Telugu States including Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao want Andhra Bank to continue its operations independently.

Inaugurating the State Secretariat branch of Andhra Bank at BRKR Bhavan here on Thursday, the Finance Minister recalled the services of Andhra Bank in both Telugu States especially in rural areas. He said the bank had highest number of accounts in both Telugu States and was providing commendable services to women in rural areas.

“I wish that the bank expands its operations in rural areas and the State government will provide necessary support in this regard. The bank should also provide better services to people in the State especially farmers and women in rural areas,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter