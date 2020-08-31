Merutsav-2020 brings out the best in students

The theme of the event was HOPE- Happiness Of People Everywhere, which couldn’t have been more relevant in the current situation.

By | Published: 1:55 pm 2:01 pm

Meru International School’s Merutsav 2020, the inter-school competition, was organised between July 23 and August 15, 2020 on a virtual platform where more than 700 students from 15+ schools in Hyderabad participated to showcase their talent. The event aimed to focus on competition leading to better collaboration, soft skills development, developing public speaking and presentation skills, all the while building confidence in students. The theme of the event was HOPE- Happiness Of People Everywhere, which couldn’t have been more relevant in the current situation.

Holding the hands of the most effective instrument of the current times, the Internet, our young Meruvians transcended the boundaries to bring together people, ideas, and solutions from across schools in Hyderabad. It was fortunate to have many prominent judges from various fields of life who added value to Merutsav with their experience and wisdom. The students had a plethora of competitions to choose from. Competitions like mind wars, student reporter, mad ads, Bingo, decrypto, puppetry, Mellow Moderato, gully rappers, fitness freaks, photography, videography, dance etc. allowed students to showcase their talents spanning across linguistic and artistic aspects.

The participants were judged based on relevance to the theme, originality and creativity, innovation, and overall presentation. The audience was awe-struck to see such incredible, unique and natural talent displayed by the participants. Organising such an event is always a challenge, and in these testing times, it’s even bigger a challenge. The entire event was planned virtually. Many of the events were broadcasted live on Facebook. This helped us reach a greater audience. The results were announced live on Facebook on August 15, 2020 and the winners were awarded gift vouchers via email. The final event turned out to be a huge crowd-puller with more than 4000 people the event live on Facebook.

The school management said that it wanted to ignite the passion of a healthy competition amongst the students and their peers. And the inter-school event was the best platform for this. The idea seemed a bit ambitious at first but all the recent technological advancements gave us the courage to move forward and turn the idea into ‘virtual’ reality, the school said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .