Mesmerising dance performances

The weekend cultural events at Mini Shilparamam in Uppal saw some captivating performances. The students of Radha Nrutya Nilayam and disciples of guru Radha Mohan have put up a fantastic Bharatanatyam performance, which mesmerised the audience.Starting with Pushpanjali, the young dancers performed items like Pachamurthy Koutham, Alaipayuthey, Sai smaranam, Srirama nee namamemi ruchira, Adhyatma Ramayana kirtana, and Thillana. Akhila, Vaishnavi, Vibhuti, Vidushi, Ritika, Vasavipriya, Revasri, Saranya, Sai Nakshatra, etc., were part of the enthralling performance.

On the other hand, Nishumbita Gnanapeeth and Shilparamam, Hitec City, have jointly organised a quiz competition to test the knowledge of dancers about the various dance forms of India. Guru Sambasiva Munikuntlu has conducted the quiz around topics like Natya sastram, Abhinaya darpanam, Nrutya sastram, Nrutta ratnavali, and knowledge of grandhas in which both senior dancers and the budding students took part. All the participants were given a certificate and a mememnto.

As part of the event, Dr Vempati Chinna Satyam’s daughters Chavali Balatripurasundari and Kameswari were felicitated. In the evening, visitors were treated to two dance dramas titled Ananda Nartanamaade Harudu and Sitarama Kalyanam.