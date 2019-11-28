Mesmerising masterclass by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja

By | Published: 8:16 pm

Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja was at IFFI for a Masterclass moderated by none other than a fine director R Balki himself. The composer entered amidst loud cheering and a standing ovation for the master. It was then Ilaiyaraaja’s turn to mesmerise people with the conversation and his music.

“Music has power. Just put a close-up of an actor without any expression. We can put expression with just music… he is thinking of his mother, his childhood, his love… these emotions can just be added with the music,” said Ilaiyaraaja, making Balki remark “his music transcends time… sometimes, you would want to watch it on a blank screen.” Balki, who has worked with Ilaiyaraaja for a few of his films, added: “The only fights that we have is that he wants to change a tune and I don’t want to.”

“Music is a universal language…Every school should have music in syllabus. If that happens, the violence will be less… there won’t be any violence I think,” said the maestro.

When someone from the audiences said that Ilaiyaraaja’s music makes one happy but also sad sometimes because you start thinking of your love. “Music is for being… not only for one emotion,” said Ilaiyaraaja.

Ilaiyaraaja not only composed for a live situation in front of the audiences but even made everyone sing on his tunes.

