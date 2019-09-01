Mesmerising viewers with mime acts

By | Published: 8:16 pm

Alliance Francaise Hyderabad, in association with Department of Language and Culture, has organised a three-day event on ‘Mime’. The event, which was held at Ravindra Bharathi from August 29 to 31, had workshops and awesome performances by renowned artists from across the country and also from France.

The Mim’Art International Festival-2019 had group shows by Suresh from Kerala, Arun Saxena from Madhya Pradesh, Subendu Mukhopadhya from West Bengal, Pranab Jyoti of Assam and Kangli Mime Theatre from Manipur, on the first day.

On the second day, the viewers got to see presentations by Sravanth Ramani from Chennai, Sabyasachi Dutta from West Bengal, and Mime Hasan from Bangladesh. Umbrella of NiruGonsai by Niranjan Goswami (West Bengal) was the highlight of the second day’s shows.

The final day had a presentation by city-based Arusam Madhusudhan of Indian Mime Academy and another captivating show by Elena Serra of Mime De Rien, Paris.

