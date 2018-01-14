Mesram clan gears up for Nagoba jatara in Adilabad

By | Published: 6:44 pm

Adilabad: Members of Mesram clan geared up for their religious and culture affair of Nagoba Jatara at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Tuesday.

They revere the god and perform certain rituals by strictly following their customs. Nagoba Jatara, a five-day-long annual fest, sees the largest congregation of Adivasis in Adilabad district.

The members of the community have already arrived at the holy place on January 12, carrying sacred Jhari, a 1,400-year-old brass container, filled with Ganga Jal drawn from Godavari at Kalamadugu of Jannaram mandal. The container is kept on a Modugu tree (Butea monosperma).

They purify Sheshanag, presiding deity of the shrine, using the holy water and offer naivedyam to mark the affair on the afternoon of the maiden day of the festivities.

As a prelude to the fair, the Meshrams have been performing traditional rituals to the deity and their demised elders by staying under banyan trees situated near the shrine since Friday. They reached the holy place barefoot covering a distance of 90 km from Kalamadugu by camping at Islampur and Kanchanpalli en route Keslapur. They were led by Pardhan Patadi Mesram Tukdoji and Katoda priest Mesram Hanmanth Rao. The other important clan members were Katoda Kose Rao and Kotwal Tirupati.

The Mesram clan worships the deity, Nagoba, which is the main event of these ceremonies. They offer respects and seek blessings of the serpent god through rituals and ceremonies observed at the time of the fair. Raj Gonds, Pardhans, Kolams and Thotis belonging to various parts of Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha congregate at the village and throng the abode.

Jana Darbar is conducted by inviting Ministers and authorities for redressing grievances of tribals dwelling in the erstwhile Adilabad. Authorities of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Utnoor, made elaborate arrangements. On an average, around 25,000 pilgrims throng the shrine every day.

Collector monitors arrangements

Collector D Divya and SP Vishnu S Warrier inspected the arrangements and asked the authorities concerned to expedite works to create basic amenities, including toilets, taps and lighting system. She directed them to take steps to ensure sufficient drinking water and arrange a venue for organising Jana Darbar.