Mess over migrant workers’ travel

Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The Union government, after making a complete mess of the migrant labours’ transportation issue, launched a fire-fighting exercise on Monday stating that there was “no talk of charging the migrants for their journey back home”.

The Centre’s media pointman on coronavirus-related issues, Lav Agarwal, gave a poker-faced reply to the press in New Delhi that 85 per cent of the transportation cost would be borne by the railways and the remaining 15 per cent by State governments. This even as a South Central Railway source told Telangana Today on Monday that the Telangana government had paid Rs 5 lakh for the first Shramik Special train that ferried migrant labour from Lingampalli in suburban Hyderabad to Hatia in Jharkhand on Friday.

In fact, the SCR officials went on to say that the State government has to take care of food and drinking water, basic needs of the migrants. “Our duty is only to ferry the passengers to the destination,” he said.

From the time, the Union government announced that stranded migrant labour, students and others would be allowed to travel to their native places, there has only been confusion with no clarity on who would foot the bill, particularly in the case of migrants. It was a case of the left hand not knowing what the right hand was doing as was evident from the contradictory statements by the Union Home Ministry, the Railway Board and the BJP leadership that led to a chaotic situation and opened the flood-gates for sharp criticism.

To top it all, there was undeniably an element of class discrimination since, as alleged by the opposition, India was among the first countries to rescue its citizens stranded abroad following travel restriction on international routes. Special Air India planes were sent to bring Indians home with the airlines raising a bill of Rs 5.98 crore for operating two special flights to China to evacuate around 647 Indians from China. The passengers were not charged, and then again, Indians stranded in Italy, Japan and Iran were also provided the same facilities and brought home on humanitarian grounds.

Closer home, students from States favoured by the BJP government were allowed to bring back students from other States. For instance, the Uttar Pradesh government was allowed to send 250 buses to Rajasthan’s Kota city to bring back over 7,500 stranded students amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown. The migrants, also away from home, were, however, denied the same courtesies by the Union government.

A top official in the State government pointed out that as per Railway Ministry’s guidelines dated May 2, train tickets have to be bought by the migrant workers themselves. The same guidelines also state that written consent of the receiving State should be obtained before a train can be scheduled, he said, adding that most States were yet to give their written consents.

Given the situation, it is necessary for the Union government to step in, coordinate between State governments and make all arrangements for the migrants to return. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy had unambiguously said that a ticket fare of Rs 50 will be charged per migrant labour, which will have to be borne by either or both the sender and receiving State governments. They can also collect the amount from the employers if they are willing to pay, he had then said.

The same Union Minister, however, announced on Monday: “It is to inform that neither any money is being charged nor tickets are directly issued to stranded persons with regard to their movement in Shramik Special trains. State governments are bearing a minimal 15 per cent of total expenditure being incurred by Ministry of Railways in running these trains.”

What is flummoxing is that the Union government, which should be coming to the assistance of State governments through financial aid at such times of corona-driven crisis, had completely washed its hands off earlier, leaving the States to fend for themselves.

Despite facing severe financial crunch, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao did not hesitate for a moment in announcing 12 kg free rice per migrant labour in addition to Rs 500 per month for other essentials, even as he declared that they were partners in the State’s development process.

One only hopes that the Union government will not go back on its announcement this time around!

