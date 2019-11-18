Message from Sri Lankan verdict

Published: 12:04 am 11:54 pm

The election of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who spearheaded the brutal crushing of the Tamil Tigers a decade ago earning the nickname “Terminator”, as Sri Lankan president raises new worries for India which has been struggling hard to regain its influence in the island nation. Rajapaksa, a hardliner who was the wartime defence secretary when his elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa was the president, is known for his pro-China policies while his rival candidate Sajith Premadasa, son of the slain former president Ranasinghe Premadasa, is expected to veer towards India. The Rajapaksa regime was tainted by allegations of large scale human rights violations in its final assault on Tamil tigers during the ethnic war. Understandably, the Rajapaksa brothers are seen as hate figures by political parties of all hues in Tamil Nadu. This, coupled with the growing influence of China on Sri Lanka’s internal politics and also its economic priorities, is a cause of concern for New Delhi. While Premadasa led a development-centric campaign, Rajapaksa focused heavily on national security. The campaign narrative in the island nation shifted after the Easter attack by Islamic terrorists in April this year. India views Premadasa to be more amenable to forge better bilateral relationship. The Tamil National Alliance (TNA), the primary Tamil party in Sri Lanka, had also endorsed his candidature, making him more palatable to India’s Dravidian parties. Moreover, Rajapaksa regime was linked to gross misuse of armed forces and military intelligence in carrying out kidnappings and killings of Tamils and it had resisted international inquiries into allegations of war crimes.

During the last two decades, China has come to maintain a vice-like grip on Sri Lankan politics. It has been systematically whittling down India’s geo-strategic advantage in Sri Lanka and Indian Ocean Region (IOR), with its influence making a quantum jump particularly during Mahinda Rajapaksa’s decade long rule that ended in 2014. Since then, China has tightened its stranglehold on Sri Lanka’s economy. Mahinda Rajapaksa who was elected president in 2005 junked an ongoing peace process between Colombo and the LTTE and launched an all-out attack on the Tamil separatists. While India adopted a hands-off approach, China came to his aid, sent modern weapons and helped him win the conflict. A much weakened and isolated LTTE was finally defeated in 2009. Rajapaksa then rolled out a red carpet for Beijing and opened up the country for Chinese investments. By doing so, Rajapaksa changed the political balance of power in the region by sidelining India. The Chinese $1 billion-project at Hambantota to develop it as an economic zone has been the most ambitious project. Cash-strapped Lanka was unable to repay the debt and handed over the entire project to China on lease for 99 years.

