Messages from the mass messiah

Published: 2nd Oct 2019 12:12 am 11:22 pm

Mahatma Gandhi spent over two decades in South Africa, both for his clients’ legal suits and to fight against injustices to Indians. In fact, Gandhi was thrown off a train at Pietermaritzburg when he refused to move from the first class coach to a third class coach, while holding a valid first class ticket. He launched Satyagraha in 1907 to fight for the rights of Asians. He won and it forced the South African government to come to a settlement with him. The citizenship rights of Indians were recognised. Hindus and Muslim marriages were legalised. In 1915, Gandhi returned to India as advised by Gopal Krishna Gokhale to fight for the freedom movement.

Eyes, Ears Open But Mouth Shut

To understand people and their problems at the grassroots, Gandhi crisscrossed the country like Aadi Sankara mingling with the common person. An interesting feature of his yatra was that his eyes and ears were open but mouth shut. He did not speak on political issues.

His Bharat yatra spurred him to identify himself with the commoners and transformed him into ‘Daridranarayana’, a half-naked true representative of his fellow Indians. People felt Gandhi was the person who could lead the freedom movement. If Winston Churchill, his British critic and Prime Minister, described Gandhi as a ‘half-naked fakir’, Noble laureate Rabindranath Tagore called him ‘Great soul in beggar’s garb’. After his yearlong wandering, he established an ashram on the banks of Sabarmati as a centre for the freedom movement.

Three Mass Movements

If Gandhi could win Independence from the British, it was because of his three great mass movements under the Indian National Congress from 1919 to 1947:

1. Non-Cooperation Movement 1919

The British Parliament promulgated the Rowlatt Act, which imposed enormous authoritarian restrictions. The police and army were empowered to search and seize property, detain and arrest any Indian without evidence. In protest against this Act, Gandhi launched Satyagraha on April 6, 1919, all over India. This was the beginning of the non-violent, non-cooperation movement with a massive public meeting at Chowpatty beach, Bombay.

Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

When about 15,000 unarmed and peaceful citizens assembled at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar to protest against the Rowlatt Act, British General Michael Dyer ordered their shooting. Around 1,200 people died and 3,600 were wounded. April 13, 1919, was a black day in the annals of British India, marking a new turn towards freedom.

Like a magician, Gandhi roused a storm of enthusiasm in the hearts of Indians with a clarion call for non-cooperation with the British. Young India and Navjivan carried article after article by Gandhi, which galvanised people across the country. Bonfires of foreign clothes dotted the sky. The nation rose like a phoenix against the bloodshed of Jallianwala Bagh. The success of the Non-Cooperation Movement was a big shock for the British government

Amid this movement, a violent clash took place between the local police and the Satyagrahis on February 4, 1922, at Chauri-Chaura, wherein three protesters were killed. The Non-Cooperation Movement was withdrawn. Despite this, Gandhi was arrested on March 18, 1922. He was imprisoned for two years for publishing seditious articles.

Gandhi gave a call for ‘Purna Swaraj’ and to celebrate Independence Day on January 26, 1930. To coincide with this day, Republic Day was launched on January 26, 1950.

2. Civil Disobedience Movement (1930 – 1932)

Gandhi gave another clarion call for the Civil Disobedience Movement. As the salt tax hit the poorest, Gandhi announced he would himself perform the first act of civil disobedience at the seashore.

240-mile long Dandi March

The Dandi march started from Sabarmati Ashram on March 12, 1930, with the frail but energetic 61-year-old Gandhi leading his band of 78 Satyagrahis. Gandhi described his inner mind on the march, “My feeling is like that of the pilgrimage to Amarnath or Badri or Kedar”.

He stopped at over 22 villages and exhorted people to join the march, boycott foreign goods, wear khadi and give up the evil of drinking and advised women to picket liquor shops. An interesting feature of the entourage was that it included singers and musicians who recited bhajans, kirtans, Ram dhun and patriotic songs to draw the attention of the people. The wide coverage from both the Indian and global media drew worldwide attention.

The Dandi March concluded on April 5, 1930. After his morning prayers, Gandhi took bath in the sea and picked up a lump of salt and defied the salt law. Sarojini Naidu hailed him as ‘Law Breaker’. Gandhi in a statement announced, “Now that the technical breach of the salt law has been committed, it is open to anyone who would take the risk of prosecution to break the salt law.”

Millions defied the law in spite of police brutalities. Salt depots were attacked and illicit manufacture of salt went unchecked. At Dharasana, 289 volunteers were wounded in a lathicharge. The Dandi March united a nation of 350 million Indians against the British empire. Civil Disobedience Movement continued till 1932.

3. Quit India Movement 1942

This was the last but the most important mass movement launched by Gandhi on August 8, 1942. It was also the period of the Second World War, which broke out in 1939. As the British were not able to ensure India’s defence against the Japanese advance to the Indian soil, Gandhi intensified his demand for independence calling for the British to quit India. After the Second World War, the British declared that India would get independence in 1947.

Factors for Success

Gandhi’s magnificent triumph was due to two key factors — his ideology of Satyagraha based on truth and non-violence and his communication strategy.

Tushar Arun Gandhi, his great grandson, in an article, posed a question: “150 years later do we need Gandhi?”The author answered: “No, we don’t”. In the age of information technology, where is the relevance of the “Spinning Wheel”.

To another question, “Is Gandhi still relevant?”He said: “If truth, peace and ethics mean anything to our lives, whether one likes it or not, Gandhi will remain relevant, important and inescapable forever.”

(The author is former Director, State I&PR Department)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .