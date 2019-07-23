Messenger Kids exposes children to strangers

By | Published: 6:53 pm

Facebook has admitted a design flaw in its Messenger Kids Service that exposed thousands of children on group chats with unauthorised users.It “allowed users to sidestep that protection through the group chat system, thereby letting children to enter group chats with unapproved strangers”.

The social networking platform introduced Messenger Kids in 2017 aimed at kids under 13 years. Facebook said a “technical error” was behind the problem in group chat. The company sent a notification to parents, saying it has disabled the group chats, in cases where the flaw was detected. It is unclear how long the bug was present in the app’s group chat feature.