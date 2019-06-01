Messiah of the masses

By | Published: 12:53 am 4:01 pm

People falling trap to visa and job frauds in Gulf countries is now common news for most. But, for 43 year-old Patkuri Basanth Reddy, it is the signal to start fighting for justice to such people. Reddy says he has rescued more than 800 victims who were stranded in countries like Iraq, Dubai, Qatar and other Gulf nations. He could manage to help bring them safely home with the support of the Ministry of External Affairs and the State government.

A resident of Jakranpally mandal in Nizamabad district, Reddy moved to the Gulf in 1996 to overcome a financial crisis in his family. However, during his stay of six years there, he faced several hardships and had to go without proper wages or even three proper meals a day.

After returning to his native place, Reddy decided to do whatever was possible by him to help others who were facing similar struggles or were duped by agents. “Due to issues related to visa, passport and others, nearly 6,000 victims are trapped behind bars in Gulf countries. I want to bring them back with the support of the authorities concerned both in India and the Gulf,” he says.

Reddy has gathered details of such people, who were duped and tricked into losing their travel documents to end up behind bars, with the help of his friends residing in those countries. “It is not an easy task to bring back a person who is stuck in another country. It takes lots of talks and legal procedures between our Ministry of External Affairs, the State government and similar departments with their counterparts in those countries,” he said.

Bringing back the dead too is a tough task, but Reddy never gives up and always makes his own efforts to help relatives who are struggling to get back the bodies of their beloved to their native place. It was for such purposes that Reddy established the Gulf Telangana Workers Welfare and Cultural Association in 2017.

Earlier this year, Reddy had taken up the issue of 14 men mostly from various areas in Nizamabad district, who were jailed in Iraq after losing their documents and unable to find work or food and even proper accommodation. He worked closely with TRS working president KT Rama Rao and former Nizamabad MP K Kavitha, the Indian Embassy in Iraq and so on, and, finally, the 14, who were in jail for almost four months, were repatriated on humanitarian grounds.

Reddy has also started to disseminate information on job aspirants looking at the Gulf on how to move to those countries through the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited of the State government. He has also set up health camps in hospitals in Nizamabad and Karimnagar with the help of doctors for welfare of the persons who return to their native places from the Gulf.