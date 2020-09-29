Meteorites offer clues to diamonds

If diamonds in ureilites formed this way, then the original parent body on which they formed must have been a large protoplanet — at least the size of Mars or Mercury.

By | Published: 2:06 pm

Washington: Scientists have offered new insights into the origin of diamonds in a group of stony meteorites called ureilites. These diamonds most likely formed by rapid shock transformation from graphite during one or more major impacts into the ureilite parent asteroid in the early solar system.

Previously, researchers have proposed that diamonds in ureilites formed like those on Earth — deep in the mantle of the planet, where the high pressures needed to form a diamond, are created by the weight of the overlying rock.

If diamonds in ureilites formed this way, then the original parent body on which they formed must have been a large protoplanet — at least the size of Mars or Mercury.

However, new research conducted by Prof. Fabrizio Nestola (University of Padova, Italy), Dr. Cyrena Goodrich (Universities Space Research Association at the Lunar and Planetary Institute), and their colleagues show there is no evidence requiring formation under the high static pressures and long growth time conditions of a planet’s deep interior.

The origin of diamonds in ureilites has important implications for models of planetary formation in the early solar system. Present day asteroids, from which most meteorites originate, are very small compared to the planets. However, planetary formation models predict that planets formed as a result of the accumulation of Moon- to Mars-sized planetary embryos (protoplanets).

“Our findings are important because they not only indicate a shock origin for the diamonds in ureilites, as discussed by many previous researchers, they also refute arguments that have been made for the large parent body hypothesis,” Dr. Goodrich said.