Meteorites power-ups for Earth 

By | Published: 7:32 pm

Scientists, including those from NASA, have discovered compounds containing iron, cyanide, and carbon monoxide in carbon-rich meteorites, that may have helped power life on early Earth.The extraterrestrial compounds resemble the active site of hydrogenases, which are enzymes that provide energy to bacteria and archaea by breaking down hydrogen gas (H2), NASA said. The results suggest that these compounds were also present on early Earth, before life began, during a period of time when the planet was constantly bombarded by meteorites and the atmosphere was likely more hydrogen-rich.

“When most people think of cyanide, they think of spy movies a guy swallowing a pill, foaming at the mouth and dying, but cyanide was probably an essential compound for building molecules necessary for life,” said Karen Smith, senior research scientist at Boise State University in the US.Cyanide is thought to be crucial in the origin of life, as it is involved in the non-biological synthesis of organic compounds like amino acids and nucleobases, which are the building blocks of proteins and nucleic acids used by all known forms of life.

An enduring mystery regarding the origin of life is how biology could have arisen from non-biological chemical processes.The similarities between the active sites in hydrogenase enzymes and the cyanide compounds, the team found in meteorites suggests that non-biological processes in the parent asteroids of meteorites and on ancient Earth could have made molecules useful to emerging life.