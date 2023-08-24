MetLife to enter Hyderabad and set up Global Capability Centre

This investment will further strengthen Hyderabad's strong position in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:09 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Hyderabad: MetLife, one of the world’s largest insurance and financial services providers and a major American Fortune 500 company, will be making its entry into Hyderabad and establishing a large Global Capability Centre (GCC) in the city.

This was after Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and his delegation held a meeting with senior executives of MetLife at their global headquarters in New York.

This investment will further strengthen the city’s strong position in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector. The Telangana government has shown a strong commitment to support the BFSI sector, with notable initiatives like setting up the BFSI Forum. This proactive approach aims to ensure the sustainable growth and development of the sector, creating a favourable environment for global giants to thrive.

“We are excited to welcome MetLife to Hyderabad’s flourishing business landscape. MetLife’s decision to establish a GCC here further reinforces our vision of making Telangana a preferred destination for the BFSI sector” Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said.

The Minister tweeted “Welcome MetLife to Hyderabad & Telangana. Always been captivated by the MetLife’s grandeur in the midtown, their building has always been a big part of the iconic skyline. A very gratifying experience having a meeting with their senior executives in the very same building after 25 years for making a pitch for Telangana. MetLife will be setting up their Global Capability Center in Hyderabad further strengthening the Hyderabad BFSI landscape”

Hyderabad has already become a preferred choice for leading names in the BFSI industry, with significant players like MassMutual, HSBC, State Street, Berkadia, Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase, Invesco, London Stock Exchange amongst others setting up their GCCs in the city. MetLife’s addition to this esteemed list solidifies Hyderabad’s status as a robust BFSI ecosystem, poised for continuous growth.