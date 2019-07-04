MeToo impacted nudity in ‘Game of Thrones’: Carice van Houten

By | Published: 3:18 pm

Los Angeles: Carice van Houten says the later seasons of “Game of Thrones” had less nudity as a reaction to the #MeToo movement, which took flight during the epic fantasy series. The actor, who played Melisandre – The Red Woman, in the hit HBO show, believes the changing climate made the makers reflect on the R-rated content, which was one of the talking points about the series.

Asked if #MeToo had a role to play in less nudity in the show’s later seasons, Van Houten told Deadline, “Yes. It also showed that you don’t need it.” The actor, who will next be seen in “Black Book” film, added she was not really comfortable with the nudity on the show.

“It wasn’t my favorite thing in the world at all. But yes, in ‘Black Book’ I experienced nudity on set. The Dutch are quite open-minded, we’re a bit easier with that. But it’s never comfortable being the only one undressed on set. It was before I had a child.

“I would be more uncomfortable now. The times have changed in many ways. Back then, it was all a little overwhelming. No one forced me into anything, but in hindsight I might have been a little more cautious with it.” The show’s earlier seasons were called out for showing gratuitous nudity.

The prequel of the show, tentatively titled “The Long Night”, is already in production, but Van Houten said she won’t return as Melisandre. “Who knows. I guess you could see a very young Melisandre or something like that. That could be fun. But not in the shape of me. No one has contacted me about it. There are so many great characters, but I personally would have loved to see more of Melisandre’s background,” she said.