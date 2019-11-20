Metro feeder services launched in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: The L&T Metro in collaboration with AllMiles launched Metro feeder services from Virtusa campuses here on Wednesday. The frequency of these shuttles is about 20 minutes and operate from Virtusa’s Nanakramguda Campus as well as Capital Facility near Wipro Circle.

Speaking at the launch, Krishna Yedula, Centre Head of Virtusa, who is also general secretary for Society for Security Council said such feeder services will encourage employees adopt public transport and helps in reducing single user vehicles on roads.

The launch was attended by L&T Metro Marketing Head, Manoj Daniel, Sachin from AllMiles and senior leadership team of Virtusa.