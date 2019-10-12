Metro glitches: Passengers made to board another train in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: Passengers travelling in a Metro train on the Nagole-Hitec City corridor faced inconvenience after the train developed technical glitches and stopped midway soon after crossing the Paradise station around 10.30 am on Saturday.

There was an electrical failure in the train at Paradise station, after which the train was pushed to the pocket track (siding) of Prakash Nagar station by another train and the two trains were halted there for a while. The passengers were disembarked at Paradise station and were taken in the next train. The failed electrical part in the train is being repaired, said Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Managing Director NVS Reddy.

