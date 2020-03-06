Metro patronage could drop slightly: NVS Reddy

By | Published: 12:30 am 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) Managing Director NVS Reddy on Thursday said there could be a dip of about 15,000 passengers on the Hyderabad Metro due to the COVID-19 scare.

Interacting with the media here after launching a QR-code based Metro ticketing system at the Rasoolpura Metro Station here, Reddy said the social media had exaggerated the issue. The patronage at the stations was not affected till Wednesday, he said, adding that however, there could be a dip of around 15,000 passengers on Thursday because of the scare. After completion of operations, the HMRL is sanitising all the coaches, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .