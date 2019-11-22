Metro Rail Hitec City-Raidurg stretch inauguration planned for Nov 29

By | Published: 4:32 pm

Hyderabad: The much awaited Hitec city – Raidurg stretch of Metro Rail Corridor-3 is planned to be inaugurated by MA&UD Minister, K.T.Rama Rao and Transport Minister, P. Ajay Kumar on November 29.

Accordingly, all arrangements were being made for the launch of commercial operations on the route. The opening of this small but important IT stretch would provide a major relief to a large number of employees working in IT and corporate companies and Hyderabad Metro officials are expecting the initial ridership on the route to be around 40,000 a day.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Managing Director NVS Reddy on Friday inspected the stretch along with HMRL Chief Electrical Engineer, DVS Raju, Chief Signalling & Telecom Engineer, SK Das, L&TMRHL Project Director, MP Naidu, COO AK Saini and other senior engineers.

Satisfied with the preparedness, Reddy stated that all the tests have been completed on 1.5 km stretch. It is expected that Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), Janak Kumar Garg would inspect the section on November 26 or 27. Subject to CMRS’ safety clearance, the inaugural is planned for November 29, Reddy added.

